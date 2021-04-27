Rita Mathis, Rockwood

Rita Mathis, age 65, of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Rockwood, TN. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas and enjoyed her life to the fullest as a homemaker, taking care of her loved ones. She was a puzzle enthusiast between her time crocheting and spoiling her sisters, niece, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was a homebody and always kept her close-knit family by her side. She is missed and loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents: Arthur Lee and Cleo Mathis; and by her brother; Jimmy Mathis. She is survived by:
Sisters: Leona Woodard and Judy Thrailkill
Niece: Dede Massey
Great Niece: Denise Pick
Great Nephews: Taylor Brancheau and Andrew Hendricks
Great-great Nephews: Aiden and Austin Pick
Great-great Niece: Annika Ferrell
Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Rita Mathis.