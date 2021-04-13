Richard Dennis Long, Mableton, GA

Mr. Richard Dennis Long, age 74 of Mableton, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 11th, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 7th, 1947 in Rockwood, TN. He loved cars, especially his El Camino. He is preceded in death by his parents: Bart & Lillian Long: Brothers: George Long, James Long, Franklin Long, and Robert Long; Sister: Helen Scott. He is survived by:

Wife: Jeanette Long

Daughter: Angela Michelle Long

Grandchildren: Jessie Renee Lawless

Richard Lawless

Brothers: J.W. Long

Jesse Long

Monty Long

Sisters: Louise Charleston

Francis Gibson

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 11:30 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Richard Dennis Long.

