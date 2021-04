UPDATE 7:56pm

Lifestar was canceled and the child was taken via ambulance. THP is the lead agency on this accident.

Earlier

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is currently working an incident on Edgemoor Road in front of the Breadbox where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Life Star is en route. The pedestrian is a minor. There is no other information at this time.

