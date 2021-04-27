Patrick Grubb, Oak Ridge

Patrick Grubb, age 60, of Oak Ridge, left this world for a better place, at his home on 04/25/2021. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Patrick was a delivery driver for Dominos. He was also an avid University of Tennessee sports fan. He especially enjoyed Tennessee Football. He loved traveling and going on cruises. Patrick loved spending time with his grandsons, and family in general.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Paul E Grubb Sr, and brother Paul E Grubb Jr; brother-in-law, Butch Mosley; mother and father-in-law Frank and JoAnn Sluss.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona Grubb of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; mother, Lena Grubb of Knoxville, Tennessee; sons Nathan Smith of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Eric Smith of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; sister, Peggy Underwood (Jeff) of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Anthony Armes and Mark Martin; sister-in-laws Patty Mosley of Oliver Springs, TN; Debby Sluss of Oak Ridge, TN; brother-in-laws Jimmy (Becky) Sluss of Oak Ridge, TN; Frankie Sluss of Loudon, TN; several Nieces and Nephews and grand Nieces and Nephews.

Patrick’s family will receive his friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary at 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, Tennessee on April 30,2021 from 5pm – 7pm. His funeral will immediately follow at 7pm with Reverend Steve McDonald officiating. Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee, is in charge of all Arrangements.

