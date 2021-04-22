ORPD, ASAP of Anderson to hold drug take-back Saturday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 22, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Police Department and ASAP of Anderson are teaming up to hold a drug take-back event on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place in the Oak Ridge Police Department parking lot at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

Officers and ASAP of Anderson volunteers will be on site to help people drop off leftover pharmaceutical drugs which will be collected by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Items accepted include:

  • Prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused)
  • Antibiotics/steroids
  • Cold and flu medications
  • Vitamins/herbal supplements
  • Pet medications
  • Medication Samples
  • Medicated ointments/lotions

Liquid medications, syringes and other drug paraphernalia will not be collected.

There are six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County, including one at ORPD Headquarters. These bins offer a safe option for residents to dispose of unused or unwanted medicine seven days a week and are accessible 24 hours a day.

For questions or more information, contact ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

