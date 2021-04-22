Norris Renaissance Run – May 8

Submitted

Runners — and some walkers — will take to the streets of Norris once again in just a few short weeks. Saturday morning, May 8, is the big day. Whether you want to run the 5K, join in the 1-Mile Fun Walk, or sign up for the Virtual option you need to sign up by April 26, to be guaranteed to receive a high-quality 2021 Renaissance Run shirt.

Sponsored by the Norris Area Community Foundation, the 5K race gets underway promptly at 9 am in front of the Norris Middle School. As soon as the runners have left the starting line, the 1-Mile Fun Walk will begin for those who want to enjoy a more leisurely pace.

Prizes will be awarded to winners immediately following the completion of the races, with presentations in different age groups in both men’s and women’s categories.

Proceeds from the sponsorships and entry fees will be invested in the Foundation’s endowment fund and used to support and invest in a variety of programs, projects and services benefiting residents within Norris, Andersonville, Bethel, and Fairview. The Foundation’s goal is to insure that its endowment will grow and continue to be available for future generations.

The Norris Area Community Foundation is an affiliate fund of the East Tennessee Foundation. Registration is very easy this year and is available online only at www.ETF.ORG/NACFRUN and takes only a few minutes. Register through April 26 to guarantee a free T-shirt!

Further questions can be answered at [email protected] or to the Renaissance Run Facebook page @nacfrenaissancerun.

