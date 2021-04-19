Norris Lake Project Team wins conservation award

Pictured (R -TO- L): Julie Graham, Co-Chair and Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council Director, Stephanie Wells, Co-Chair and Adventure Anderson County Director, Glennis Monday, Campbell County Litter Grant Officer, Keith Montgomery, Big Ridge Park Manager and Veronica Greear, Norris Dam State Park Manager.

The Norris Lake Project Team has been recognized with the 2020 Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Ripple Effect Award for Conservation. According to an announcement, the award recognizes individuals and groups that have made conservation efforts within the Tennessee River Valley.

The Norris Lake Project began in 2009 as a group of concerned citizens meeting together to discuss conservation and sustainability issues relating to the Norris Lake Watershed, including stakeholders from all five of the counties that border Norris Lake.

Over the past five years, the team has conducted bi-annual cleanups on Norris Lake collecting over 270,000 pounds of trash and debris.

In 2020, the team conducted two cleanups and collected 44,506 pounds of garbage with the help of 134 volunteers. Even during a pandemic and following all CDC recommendations, the team was able to work 660 volunteer hours to remove debris from Norris Lake and its shorelines.

If you are interested in volunteering with the team, visit www.norrislakeproject.com for more information.

