No Decision on Former Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenneth Morgan at Special Called Hearing

After a hearing was scheduled for Oliver Springs Town Council members to hear from the former Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenneth Morgan, did not happen. The Council did meet but after calling the meeting to order, Mayor Cox asked council to go into executive session by the request of the City Attorney Tom McFarland, to discusss with them a way out of a pending lawsuit from Morgan, as he is allegedly fighting his termination without compensation.

Mayor Omer Cox terminated Morgan last month and he was dismissed for allegations of misconduct, insubordination and falsifying records, citing an alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate.

McFarland told us that Morgan’s attorney is seeking mediation with the city so both sides can work out the differences. Another hearing has been scheduled for the first Thursday in May at 8pm after the regular council meeting May 6th.

At that time the council can reject or except the terms McFarland laid out to them in the executive session. We are not privy of the terms but they will be made public, hopefully at the next meeting and we will let you know if that information becomes a part of public record. No one spoke at the meeting in support of Morgan or the decision to terminate since the hearing did not take place.

