Morgan County Executive Denounces Threats of Violence

Morgan County Executive Brian Langley released a statement on threats of violence due to a controversial issue dealing with Building Permits and fines in the county.

Morgan County has dealt with a very controversial issue in the last few weeks concerning building permits and fines. I wanted to release statement in light of the controversy that has ensued.

First, I wanted to say there are good and well-meaning people on both sides of this issue. Biff Wilson is an outstanding public servant who has and always has had the best interest of Morgan County in his heart and above that, he is my friend. He and I disagree on the direction Morgan County should go with regards to attaching fines to building permits. We can disagree and vigorously debate our disagreements and at the end of the day, we are still friends and will remain friends.

However, over the course of this debate, some things have gotten out of hand and I’d like to address them. There is never a place in our discourse for threats of violence made to anyone over political issues. That includes outright threats, veiled threats, or implied threats. I cannot express strong enough my disappointment in those who have made threats to the health and well-being of any citizen or their family over this issue. I denounce in the strongest of terms any threats of violence. It is wrong. And I am embarrassed for our county that such things have occurred in our midst. We are neighbors. Let us please remember that.

Biff Wilson is my friend. While we had differing opinions on the building permit issue, I know Biff and I know he has the absolute best intentions for Morgan County and the citizens of our county. And, in the end, we are fellow citizens of Morgan County and while we may not always see eye to eye on what’s best for our county, we should always try to treat one another with dignity and respect. Threats of violence should never be a part of our political discourse.

Biff has decided to rescind his proposal to attach a fine for failure to obtain a building permit. That means this proposal will not be brought before the County Commission for a vote. It is for all intents and purposes off the table.

