Mildred Lee Sumner Underwood, Wartburg

Mrs. Mildred Lee Sumner Underwood, age 84 of Wartburg, met Jesus, the one she has longed to see for so long, on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived her life sharing Jesus by teaching Sunday School for over 60 years, serving as a deacon’s wife, janitor of the church, and any other way that she was needed. She was a

member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wartburg. Her joy came from serving Jesus and enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but loved every child she ever met.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, and husband of 39 years: Guy Underwood.

Loving parents: Clyde and Vadie Hamby Sumner.

And loving sister: Lillian Stubbs.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Beverly Underwood of Wartburg, and

Brian and Justine Underwood of Harriman.

One daughter and son-in-law: Melanie and Benjie Blakney of Wartburg.

Six grandchildren and their spouses: Jeremy and Amanda Underwood, Jonathan and Regina

Underwood, Josh Underwood, Jared and Jamie Underwood, Milicent and Justin Fritts, and Colton

and Samantha Blakney.

Ten great grandchildren: Eli, Bella, Ava, Makenna, Ian, Jayce, and Jordan Underwood, Kayman,

Mila, Brylee Blakney.

One sister and brother-in-law: Wanda and James Osborne.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 3:00 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Morgan Memorial Gardens

for graveside services.

The family would like to thank the Morgan County SHOC group for all their encouragement

and Amedisys Hospice for all they have done. A huge thank you to Dr. Navo and staff at

Thompson Radiology for your sweet care and love shown to our Mom.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Mildred Lee

Sumner Underwood.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

