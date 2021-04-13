Michael “Bear” Isham, Kingston

Mr. Michael “Bear” Isham, age 69 of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on June 8th, 1951 in Harriman, TN. He loved to dance, sing, listen to bluegrass, ride wagon trains, and especially to talk. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph Isham & Sylvia Collins; Brother: Gary Collins. He Is survived by:

Wife of 49 years: Sandra Isham of Kingston, TN

Son: Ralph Isham (Angie) of Coalfield, TN

Grandchildren: Silas Isham (Chelsea) of LaFollette, TN

Seth Isham of Coalfield, TN

Chloe “Raindrop” Isham of Coalfield, TN

Great Grandchild: Luna Isham of LaFollette, TN

Brothers: Jack Isham

John Collins

Sister: Penny Wilson

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family would like to give a special thanks to two very special nurses, Wendy Smith and Ashley Jones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Southwest Baptist Church in Kingston. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Kingston Memorial Gardens in Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael “Bear” Isham.

