Main Street Baptist to host drive-in COVID vaccination

Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top is partnering with Munsey’s Pharmacy in Oak Ridge, the Oak Ridge Rotary and the Anderson County EMS, to provide the first round of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants to receive it this this Saturday.

This drive-up and drive-thru vaccination clinic is part of a larger overall effort across the state to get more shots into the arms of more Tennesseeans living in rural communities. The event begins at 10 am and registration will occur in-site with no pre-registration required.

Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone 18 years or older. The state Department of Health says that any Tennnesseean 16 years and older can be vaccinated, but the Moderna vaccine has only been approved for use in individuals ages 18 and up.

Main Street Baptist Church is located at 215 Fourth Street in Rocky Top and can be reached by telephone at 865-426-2184.

Those who need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with their local health department may call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301. Transportation resources are available when appointments are booked online or via phone.

Find COVID-19 vaccination providers in your area by visiting www.VaccineFinder.org.

