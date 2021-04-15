Lions Club to Sponsor Community Yard Sale

Submitted – Save the date: June 12, 2021

Submitted – Save the date: June 12, 2021 – Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

The Norris Lions Club yard sale will take place with a twist on June 12th. Instead of conducting one large yard sale, the club is organizing and sponsoring a yard sale throughout the Norris Community. This will be a better way for people to maintain a safe distance while they search for that perfect bargain.

Lions are requesting that Norris residents hold individual yard sales at their homes. In addition, the Lions will oversee a location at the Pavilion for the sale of items donated by club members. For a fee of $10.00 the Lions Club will provide advertising and yard signs for each participant. With numerous sales throughout Norris, we anticipate drawing a large number of buyers.

In the past, Norris folks contributed to the Lions yard sale and all proceeds from the sale were used by the Lions for service projects. This year people can support the Lions and make a little money for themselves. If you want to donate part or all of the proceeds of your sale to the Lions (instead of donating your items) that would be much appreciated.

Watch for more information about how to participate in the yard sale in future editions of the Norris Bulletin.

