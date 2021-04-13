Lee Phillips, Lake City

Preacher Lee Phillips, age 65 of Lake City passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 24, 1955 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charlie and Edith Phillips. Lee was a member of the Beech Fork Missionary Baptist Church where he pastored for 22 years. He loved preaching and helping people. He also loved his wife, children and his grandchildren dearly. In addition to his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his brother, Leamon Phillips and sister, Ruby Durst.

Survivors include: wife, Brenda Phillips of Lake City, son, Nathan & Jennifer Phillips of Harriman, daughters, Angela & Richard Moran of Oliver Springs and Tiffany & Michael McKamey of Jacksboro, grandchildren, Allyson and Jonathan Phillips, Hope and Logan Moran and Faith McKamey and great grandson, Gracyen Phillips. Brothers, Avery & Linda Phillips of Deltona, FL, Van & Robin Phillips of Lakeland, FL, Roy & Rose Phillips of Cleveland, OH and Bayless & Terri Phillips of LaFollette, sister, Gladys & Lowell Bunch of LaFollette; Several Nieces and Nephews that will mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Brother David Hicks and Brother Larry Russell officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the New Pilot Cemetery in New River, TN for the Interment at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

