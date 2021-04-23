Kingston man arrested in Cumberland County

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

A deputy in Cumberland County on patrol Wednesday, April 21, stopped a motorist on Ozone Road for the driver being wanted. The report states 23-year-old Daniel Tyler Godsey of Kingston immediately exited the automobile and fled on foot. He was ordered to stop but kept going. After a 100 yard foot chase, he was caught. During a search, authorities supposedly recovered several bags of meth. Godsey was served outstanding warrants and charged with evading arrest and manufacture and delivery of a drug.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

City transitions to online connection for building, planning and code enforcement

Lauren Gray OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 20, 2021) – The Community Development Department is excited …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: