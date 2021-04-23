Kingston man arrested in Cumberland County

A deputy in Cumberland County on patrol Wednesday, April 21, stopped a motorist on Ozone Road for the driver being wanted. The report states 23-year-old Daniel Tyler Godsey of Kingston immediately exited the automobile and fled on foot. He was ordered to stop but kept going. After a 100 yard foot chase, he was caught. During a search, authorities supposedly recovered several bags of meth. Godsey was served outstanding warrants and charged with evading arrest and manufacture and delivery of a drug.
Tags Cumberland County Cumberland County Sheriff Daniel Tyler Godsey evading arrest foot chase kingston Methamphetamine Ozone Road warrants
