Kenneth Jackson Crosthwait, 97

Kenneth Jackson Crosthwait was born on December 27, 1923 in Paducah, Kentucky. His charismatic outgoing personality, integrity and sharp mind made him a special person to all who knew him. Ken grew up in a large family of 8 children in a loving, two-parent home.

At the age of 8 years old, Ken accepted Jesus as his personal Savior, which began a lifelong relationship

with God. He loved God with all his heart and strove to please Him in all he did. He loved to tell others about Jesus and was kind, compassionate and generous. At age 18, he volunteered to serve his country in World War II in the Army Air Corps. He served in England, Italy, France, & Germany. In 1951, at 27, he married the love of his life, Betsy Anne Shelton Crosthwait. At the age of 30, he built his first radio station and by the end of his career had owned radio stations in

Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Florida. Ken and Betsy were an incredible example of true love to all who knew them. They were married 70 years, a testament of their love for each other. They dearly loved each other, were best friends and never went to bed without a kiss and saying “Goodnight, I love you”. Ken loved Betsy more than anyone but God. He always told Betsy that she was his #1 girl and made sure that she knew it. He knew that she was the most

beautiful lady that God had ever created.

Ken was a loving, caring and amazing father and grandfather. He and Betsy poured their lives into their three daughters, Delana, Claudia, and Melonie and four grandchildren, Jared, Meredith, Hunter and Hannah, whom he loved with all his heart. He provided a Godly example to them and they are all blessed to have been loved by

him. One of his favorite sayings to his grandchildren was “Before you do anything you should always think, think, think and make sure that it is the right thing to do and the right way to do.” On April 21, 2021, at the age of 97, Ken met his Savior in person. Today he is reunited with his loved ones and praising and thanking God for His love for us. Ken lived a long and happy life and provided love, encouragement, support, and respect to all those he knew. While his family

has comfort in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father and are happy that they will be reunited with him someday, they will miss him so much each and every day.

Ken is survived by his wife Betsy, daughters Delana Bice, Claudia Cummings & Melonie Garrett and grandchildren Jared

Cummings, Meredith Cummings Williams, Hunter Garrett and Hannah Garrett. He is also survived by his loving sons in law and grandson in law, Paul Bice, Lee Garrett & Michael Williams. He will surely be missed.

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Crosthwait Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

