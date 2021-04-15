Jo Logan McMurray, Kingston

Jo Logan McMurray, of Kingston, left her earthly life Wednesday, April 14, after 91 years.

She was born February 18, 1930, to Carlie H. and Lillian Dillback Logan in Sturgis, Kentucky. The

family eventually made their way to East Tennessee where she met and married her husband

Don McMurray in 1951. They lived briefly in Columbia, SC, returning to Kingston to start their

family.

She is survived by son David (Betty) of Kingston, daughter Sara Beth (George) Silverman

of Memphis, Grandsons Cole (Barrie) Silverman of St. Louis, MO, Nathan Silverman of Pace, FL,

Great-grandsons Blake and Beau of St. Louis, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Don, siblings Imogene Ashby, Bobby Logan and

Carolyn “Bea” Tirey, and Grandson Donald McMurray.

Jo was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend. She worked for Harriman Utility Board at the Temperance Building, as a teacher’s aide at Edgewood School, and Roane County Farm Bureau Insurance in Kingston. She volunteered for the Kingston Lion’s Club assisting with eyesight testing in Roane County Schools

and for the Kingston City Library. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, reading,

needlework, basket weaving, and spending time with her grandsons. She also enjoyed

worshiping with her church family at First Baptist Church of Kingston where she was a member

for 67 years.

The family would like to thank Quality Private Duty caregivers Audrey, Kelly, Linda,

and Susan and others for their exemplary care. Additionally, thank you to Amedisys Hospice

staff and her very dedicated hair stylist Shayna.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 19th in Roane Memorial Gardens at 12:00 with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kingston building fund.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the McMurray Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

