Jillian Kaleena “Kallie” Welch Steele, Mechanicsville, Maryland (formerly of Mossy Grove)

Jillian Kaleena “Kallie” Welch Steele, age 32, a resident Mechanicsville, Maryland, formerly of Mossy Grove, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her residence, losing her battle with cancer. She was born February 24, 1989 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Jillian was a former member of the Wartburg Church of Christ and was a 2007 graduate of Wartburg Central High School with highest honors.

She was a Deputy Clerk for St. Mary’s County, Maryland Circuit Court’s Office. Jillian “Kallie” was a clogger for several years and traveled to various competitions. She loved softball and played “hind catcher” for the Wartburg Boys and Girls Club. As a faithful and dedicated U.S. Navy wife, she traveled with her husband to many places. Kallie was a beautiful and exceptional woman who loved life and had the softest heart for animals. She was liked by all who met her, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Garlin & Ellia Stewart; and Charles & Ethel Welch.

Survivors include her:

Husband of 14 years: Chad Steele of Mechanicsville, MD

Mother: Darlene Welch of Mossy Grove, TN

Father & Step-Mother: Gary & Karen Welch of Ozark, AL

Step-Brother: Brandon Rhode (Katy) of Biloxi, MS

Step-Sisters: Kayla Nobles (William) of Trussville, AL

Katie McDaniel (Robert) of Skipperville, AL

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law: Tim & Sandra Steele of Rockwood, TN

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law: Allen & Whitney Steele of Farragut, TN

Nephews: Kaleb, Braden, Parker, Aubrey-Kate, Kaylee, Blake and Payton”Pay-Pay”

Special Friends: Daelen Lowry of GA

Kristin Jones of MD

Kari Canfield of SC

And her namesake: Kallie Canfield, Kari’s daughter

Special Neighbor: Neice Martin

And many other special relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 23, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow after visitation at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jeff Blackburn officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery south of Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Jillian Kaleena “Kallie” Welch Steele.

