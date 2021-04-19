Jerry Lee Linkous, 70

Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70, passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born in Elliston, VA on November 11, 1950 to the late Trigg and Gilbie Lovern Linkous. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by, sisters, Carol Davis and Patty Linkous. He is survived by, his loving wife of 54 years, Patty; daughters, Kathy Bingham and husband Ted of Andersonville, TN and Cindy Smith and husband Nathan of Copper Hill, VA; twin grandchildren, Elizabeth and Travis Bingham, all whom he loved dearly.

Other survivors include brothers, Jimmy Linkous and wife Estelle, Jackie Linkous; sister, Debbie Boothe all in Virginia. He is also survived by several special nieces, nephews and cousins; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Elliott and Maggie Clark and special adopted sister, Judy Via. Last but not least, he is survived by his lovable pug, Mr. Wags.

“Dragon” would like to say a special goodbye to all his truck-driving friends that he worked with at Malone and Hyde in Virginia and Food Lion in Tennessee. He thought the world of you guys.

A memorial service will be held in Jerry’s honor at Rocky Knob on Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia on June 19, 2021 from 1-5PM. Anyone who knew Jerry and would like to attend is welcome. In lieu of flowers, people can make donations to Second Harvest Food Bank in his honor.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

