Jeremy Allen Puckett, Kingston

Jeremy Allen Puckett, age 44, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on April 1, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a short but valiant battle with cancer.

Jeremy is a U.S. Navy veteran. He served on fast-attack submarines from 1999 to 2007, achieving the rank of Petty Officer First Class. Since leaving the Navy, he was employed by TVA at The Watts Bar Nuclear Plant as a Unit Operator.

Jeremy was always up for an adventure. His grandest adventure was the full, rich life he lived with his wife and kids. He enjoyed their many adventures from remodeling houses to jumping off the cliffs of Galway in Ireland. He had an infectious grin that invited you to participate in his adventures.

Jeremy loved to build things, and could often be found with sawdust in his hair and a tool in his hand. He enjoyed building furniture to beautify the home he and his wife, Kristy, created. He also made many pieces to give to other people. One of his great joys was creating memories with his boys while building some practical item, or impractical as the case may be.

Jeremy will also be remembered for his love of baseball. He inherited his love and talent for the sport from both his maternal grandfather and his father. After playing baseball for 20 years, Jeremy passed his love and knowledge of baseball to his boys. He coached them and many other players throughout his life.

Jeremy is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kristy and his sons Jackson, 17, and Carter, 15. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Fran Puckett, his sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Allen Townsend, as well as extended family and numerous friends.

In honor of Jeremy’s passion for helping people, a scholarship in his name will be established through the Roane County Schools Education Foundation for the benefit of students at Roane County High School. The family requests donations be sent to the scholarship in lieu of flowers. Donations can be mailed to the Roane County Schools Education Foundation, 105 Bluff Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Please note “Puckett Scholarship” in the memo. Donations will also be accepted through PayPal to [email protected].

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Southwest Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. Because this is a celebration of Jeremy’s life, the family would prefer no funeral attire. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

