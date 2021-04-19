Jeff Cole Announces Re-Election Campaign

Press Release

Cole has worked in the Anderson County Clerk’s office since 1989, and he has served as Anderson County clerk since 2002, a press release said.

Cole is a certified public administrator from the University of Tennessee, and he is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Local Government Leadership Program. Cole was president of the County Clerks Association for the State of Tennessee, and he was chosen as County Clerk of the Year by all county clerks in the state of Tennessee in 2015, the press release said. During the 2020 COVID the Office has a continued interest in protecting Anderson County families and businesses that use the Clerk’s office. Recently the Office installed new counters that have enhanced safety features and allow for better service.

The County Clerk’s office is responsible for waiting on more than 120,000 customers a year, the press release said. The office receipts more than $8 million annually, and offers more than 15 different services to the citizens of Anderson County.

“Jeff Cole is a model public servant with a strong and proven record of effectiveness and efficiency,” Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally said. “He has been an excellent county clerk for the people of Anderson County for 19 years.The County Clerks office under Cole’s leadership continues to provide the most up to date technology that allows for customer convenience in working with the Clerk’s Office. Recently a self- service renewal kiosk was installed at the Oak Ridge office. With the addition of this convenient and time-saving service, customers can now renew their tags 24/7. The renewal kiosk’s transactions are simple, fast, and secure. The customer will be prompted to follow the renewal steps on a large touch screen monitor which will include scanning their current registration. Within minutes, the easy to use kiosk will dispense the customer’s renewal registration and plate decal automatically. The kiosk terminal is located outside the front door and only accepts Credit/Debit cards.

Cole is a graduate of Carson Newman College in 1991. Cole is a member of Second Baptist, where he is a Sunday school teacher and works in many projects throughout the church, the press release said. Cole is an active community volunteer, serving on boards and committees across Anderson County, including the Anderson County Chamber, the Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Civitan Club, and Clinton Rotary Club, the release said.

“It has been an honor to service as your county clerk for over the past 19 years,” Cole said in the release. “It has been a pleasure to work with our citizens to make sure that theirs needs are getting meet. I will continue to use my experience to make sure that the County Clerk’s services are working for our citizens.”

Cole is a lifetime resident of Anderson County, married to Carol Rose Cole for the past 24 years, the press release said. They have one son, Dallas Aaron Cole, and reside in Clinton.

