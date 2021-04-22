Jason “Jay” Brian Kyle, Knoxville

Jason “Jay” Brian Kyle, age 49 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a former employee of the City of Knoxville and a member of Brown New Hope Church, Blaine, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mildred Kyle and his sister, Cristine Kyle.

Survivors Include:

Wife, Natasha Kyle

Son: Isaiah Monday Kyle

Daughter: Monica Payne Kyle

Twins: Bryson and Dylan Brie

Stepsons: Jonah Martin, Jeremiah Martin and Cameron Martin

Stepdaughters: Brandy McClaine and Madison Martin

Four grandchildren

Brothers: Melvin Kyle and Eddie Kyle

Sisters: Karen Kyle, Tammy Kyle and Ann Kyle

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1-2 pm at the Brown New Hope Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Dennis McKinney and Rev. Paul Kyle officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jason “Jay” Brian Kyle.

