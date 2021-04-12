James Stephen “Jim” Barr, Daysville community of Rockwood

Mr. James Stephen “Jim” Barr, age 73, a resident of the Daysville community of Rockwood,

Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville,

Tennessee. He was born October 4, 1947. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church in

Rockwood and was a retired Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kelley Brewer;

aunts, Eula Kelley and Dimple Kelley; and uncle, Ernest Kelley.

Survivors include:

Sister & Brother-in-law:Janie & Ted Monday of Crossville, TN

Aunt & Uncle:Betty & Ralph Poland of Daysville, TN

Family and friends will meet Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. E.D.T. (2:00 p.m. C.D.T.) in the Day

Cemetery in the Daysville Community, Cumberland County, Tennessee for Graveside services and

interment with Pastor Hascue Carter officiating. An online register is available at

www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. James Stephen “Jim”

Barr.

