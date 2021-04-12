James Stephen “Jim” Barr, Daysville community of Rockwood

Mr. James Stephen “Jim” Barr, age 73, a resident of the Daysville community of Rockwood,
Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville,
Tennessee. He was born October 4, 1947. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church in
Rockwood and was a retired Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kelley Brewer;
aunts, Eula Kelley and Dimple Kelley; and uncle, Ernest Kelley.
Survivors include:
Sister & Brother-in-law:Janie & Ted Monday of Crossville, TN
Aunt & Uncle:Betty & Ralph Poland of Daysville, TN
Family and friends will meet Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. E.D.T. (2:00 p.m. C.D.T.) in the Day
Cemetery in the Daysville Community, Cumberland County, Tennessee for Graveside services and
interment with Pastor Hascue Carter officiating. An online register is available at
