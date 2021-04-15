Jack D. Abston, Oakdale

Jack D. Abston of Oakdale went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Jack was retired from Roane Electric. He was an avid baseball fan that loved playing and watching the game. He was asked to play with the New York Yankees but didn’t want to leave home. He helped start the first American Legion Team Post 53 in Harriman, TN. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Roy and Virgie Abston; brothers, Johnny and Charlie Abston and sister, Ida Abston.

Left to mourn his loss the love of his life, Wanda Coffey Abston;

Sons, Steve and Randy Abston (Kathy) and Scott Abston (Angie)

Daughters, Teresa Croft (David) and Angela Bass (Johnny)

Brother, Chester Abston

A host of grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

