Hugh L. Hickey, Kingston

Hugh L. Hickey, age 86, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home. He was born November 8, 1934 in Roane County. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. While his health permitted, he attended Southwest Baptist Church. Hugh enjoyed coon hunting and was an avid gardener. Preceded in death by his daughters, Robin & Bridget Hickey; parents, Ralph & Grace Hickey; brothers, Ralph Jr., Ross, and Billie Hickey; sisters, Faye and Mary Diane Hickey.
SURVIVORS
Son Tim Wiley of Kingston
Brother Nathan Hickey of Kingston
Sisters Ann Stephens of Oak Ridge
Ester Plemons of Lenoir City
Grandchildren Paul and Halie Wiley
Special Friends Lois Scarbro of Kingston
Libby Cofer of Kingston
Several extended family members & friends
The family will honor Hugh’s request for cremation and will place him with his daughters at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.