Hugh L. Hickey, Kingston

Hugh L. Hickey, age 86, of Kingston passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home.  He was born November 8, 1934 in Roane County.  He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly.  While his health permitted, he attended Southwest Baptist Church.  Hugh enjoyed coon hunting and was an avid gardener.  Preceded in death by his daughters, Robin & Bridget Hickey; parents, Ralph & Grace Hickey; brothers, Ralph Jr., Ross, and Billie Hickey; sisters, Faye and Mary Diane Hickey. 

SURVIVORS

Son                          Tim Wiley of Kingston

Brother                   Nathan Hickey of Kingston

Sisters                     Ann Stephens of Oak Ridge

                                Ester Plemons of Lenoir City

Grandchildren      Paul and Halie Wiley

Special Friends     Lois Scarbro of Kingston

                               Libby Cofer of Kingston

Several extended family members & friends

The family will honor Hugh’s request for cremation and will place him with his daughters at a later date.  In lieu of flowers memorials, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

