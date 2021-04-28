Escapee Holt Taken Into Custody

Late this afternoon, Roane County deputies took Jeremiah W. Holt into custody at a residence in Morgan County. Holt ran away from an inmate work crew 12 days ago. Holt will now be charged with felony escape and it will be added to the Tennessee Department of Corrections sentence he was already facing.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Violation Of Probation/Parole12-23-2020Criminal Court Wicks02-26-2021 Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Failure to Appear (felony)12-23-2020Criminal Court Wicks02-26-2021$25,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.12-23-2020 03-18-2021 Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Driving On Revoked/Suspended License12-23-2020 03-18-2021$1,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Reckless Driving12-23-2020 03-18-2021$1,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders12-23-2020 03-18-2021$1,500.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs — Penalty.12-23-2020 03-18-2021 Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Evading Arrest12-23-2020 03-18-2021$1,500.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Reckless Driving12-23-2020 03-18-2021 Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Driving On Revoked/Suspended License12-23-2020 03-18-2021$1,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Violation Of Probation/Parole01-22-2021Criminal Court Wicks02-26-2021$2,500.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000Escape (Felony)04-28-2021General Sessions Stevens05-04-2021$200,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000

