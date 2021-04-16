Helen S. Braden, Clinton

Check Also

Mrs. Beulah Ann Honeycutt Butler, age 100, a resident of the New Hope Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee just shy of her 101st birthday. She was born May 27, 1920 in McLeans, Tennessee in Roane County, Tennessee which was just across the creek from the Westel Community near Rockwood, Tennessee. She married Warren Butler January 5, 1946, and they lived in the New Hope Community where they farmed, operated a dairy, and raised their 5 children and several grandchildren. She was a member of Westel Baptist Church and faithfully attended the New Hope Baptist Church both in Rockwood. She loved her Lord and her family, and enjoyed cooking and caring for all until her health declined. She was a Mother to everyone and would take in anybody that came by. She was the best Mother, Mother-in-law, and Grandmother in the World. She was an amazing cook that could also fix the best catfish in the World with “a little bit of this and a little bit of that”. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Ella Burns Honeycutt; husband, Warren E. Butler; daughter, Carolyn B. Johnson; grandsons, Brent Butler and Scot Johnson; siblings and their spouses, Alice Honeycutt, Roy Honeycutt (Nannie), Franklin Honeycutt (Dorothea), Sewell Honeycutt (Ludie) (Marcie), Lily Jones (Clyde), Edward Honeycutt (Anna), and Helen Strickland (Bill). Survivors include: Children & Their Spouses:Eddie Butler of Rockwood, TN Tommy Butler (Angie) of Pinson, AL Donna Vitatoe (Billy Joe) of Rockwood, TN Judy Butler of Rockwood, TN Beloved Grandchildren & Their Spouses:Brian Butler, Aaron Butler, Haley Butler, Mason Butler (Amanda), Michael Vitatoe (Tomarra), Melissa Goins (Greg), Craig Vitatoe (Natalie), Matthew Johnson, Sean Butler, and Jamie Conway Beloved Great Grandchildren & Spouses:Ezra Butler, Jude Butler, Logan Vitatoe, Landon Vitatoe, Kelsi Goins, Lainey Kelley, and Emily Swallows And a host of beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmorturay.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Beulah Ann Honeycutt Butler.