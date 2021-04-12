Governor Offers $10,000 Reward on Former BBB TV-12 Intern Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher Unsolved Murder

At the request of District Attorney General Dave Clark, Governor Bill Lee has authorized a reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher in Oak Ridge on December 8, 2014. Mr. Thrasher was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound. He and his immediate family resided at: 615 West Vanderbilt Drive in the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex in Oak Ridge. The case was investigated by the Oak Ridge Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of investigation. The amount of the reward is $10,000. Persons with information are requested to contact the T.B.I. tip line at: 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The District Attorney said, “we are grateful to Governor Lee for agreeing to extend this offer of reward.” “Cold cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to a completed investigation and ultimately a conviction,” remarked Clark. “In order to get justice for T.S., I know the State of Tennessee would be happy to deliver a check to someone that can bring this matter to a conclusion.”

T.S. Thrasher was 29 years old and is survived by two minor daughters as well as family and friends that are desperate to find his killer. Our imperfect system of justice is designed to avoid convicting the innocent, but may sometimes generate complex and frustrating hurdles for victim families to overcome in their search for justice. There are restricting rules that only allow police and prosecutors to use certain types of evidence in court. But, the smallest piece of seemingly unimportant information can sometimes tie an entire investigation and case together. “We just need a little break in this case,” concluded Clark.

Thrasher interned here at BBB TV-12 back in 2002.

