Governor and Commissioner Release Transportation Improvement Plan for 2022-2024

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright today released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program, featuring approximately $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 68 individual project phases in 45 counties across the state. The program supports Gov. Lee’s first Executive Order by funding work on 58 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Gov. Lee said. “This funding, particularly for rural Tennessee, will help to keep Tennesseans safe and moving in the right direction.”

The program emphasizes the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 55 structures in 33 counties. Twenty-one of those bridges are on the state highway system, with the other 34 on local roads.

The comprehensive program also continues to build on the IMPROVE Act’s progress, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 counties. This year’s program budgets dollars for 123 of the 962 projects listed as part of the 2017 legislation.

Construction will begin in FY 2022 on several critical transportation projects across the state:

  • Blount County, Relocated Alcoa Highway (SR 115/US 129)
  • Davidson County, Nolensville Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mill Creek (SR 11/US 31A)
  • Hamilton County, I-75 Interchange Modification at I-24 Phase II
  • Sevier-Jefferson Counties, Newport Highway (SR 35/US 411)
  • Shelby County, I-55 Interchange Modification, Crump Boulevard

In addition to the 2022 budgeted program, partial plans for 2023 and 2024 are included for planning purposes. The comprehensive multimodal program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects, funds statewide initiatives to improve safety, and addresses congestion through our HELP & Incident Management Programs. It also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties and Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.

To view a complete list of projects and programs funded through the 2022-2024 three-year multimodal program, visit https://www.tn.gov/tdot/program-development-and-administration-home/program-development-and-administration-state-programs.html

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Board of Education to Meet Tonight

The Roane County Board of Education will meet this evening at 6pm at The Harriman …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: