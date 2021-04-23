Go Fund Me Page set up for funeral expenses for brothers who passed this week

As we first reported yesterday on the news we now know Authorities in Roane County are investigating after two brothers were found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Tuesday that fatal drug overdoses are suspected after the bodies of the brothers, ages 17 and 19, were found inside a home on Circle Road off of Caney Creek Road. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said there’s no indications of foul play, and that autopsies are being conducted.

As of the time this report was filed, We now know that a Go Fund Me Page has now been established for the funeral expenses for the brothers Jared and Javen Crass. . So far the page states that $23,530 has been raised of the $20,000 needed for funeral expenses. Matt Henderson a family friend has organized the page . You can find out how to donate by clicking here.

Thanks for assisting in this tragic situation for the Crass family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

