Family Fun Event to Support Kennedy Ladd Foundation, May 8, 2021

Swan Pond Sports Complex is hosting a family fun event on May 8, 2021. All proceeds support the Kennedy Ladd Foundation. More details on the flyer.
I’ve attached the flyer below. Please come out if you can and show your support!
Swan Pond Sports Complex is hosting a family fun event on May 8, 2021. All proceeds support the Kennedy Ladd Foundation. More details on the flyer.
I’ve attached the flyer below. Please come out if you can and show your support!
Tags 5K Run Day of Fun Food Trucks Home Run Derby May 8 The Kennedy Ladd Foundation Wiffle for a Cure
Help clean up trash this Saturday, March 20, at the Clinch River Chapter highway cleanup! …