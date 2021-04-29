Ex-CCSO deputy to face jail time for assault

A former Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy will spend 90 days in jail, with the rest served on a four-year probation, for his role in the 2019 assault of an inmate. Justin Crabtree was sentenced this week on convictions for aggravated assault and official oppression stemming from an assault on Nathan Ling, who was being processed into the Campbell County Jail.

Two other CCSO deputies were said to be present during the assault, and are facing similar charges. Ling filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages in June of 2020 in connection to the incident. Ling had been taken into custody after knocking himself out by running head-first into a parked vehicle. Investigators say that he regained consciousness at the jail and began to fight with deputies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

