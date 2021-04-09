Eunice Armstrong, Clinton

Eunice Armstrong, age 86 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center.  She was a member of South Clinton Baptist Church and retired from Department of Human Services in Anderson County as a case manager.  Throughout her life she loved singing, playing the piano, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Armstrong; parents, Paul and Leona Sexton; daughter, Shelia Bailey; son, Steve Armstrong; brothers, Flynn and Delano Sexton. 

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Shoemaker & husband Wesley of Clinton; grandchildren, Tim Bailey, Matthew Shoemaker, Lisa Bailey, Samantha Shoemaker, Andrew Shoemaker, and Christian Armstrong; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Dwight Sexton & wife Diane of Hazard, KY; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

