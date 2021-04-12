Ethel Mae Herrell Belew, 100, Kingston

Ethel Mae Herrell Belew was born June 7,1920 in Kingston, Tennessee to Lucy (Stout) and Frank Herrell. She passed away just 2 months short of her 101st birthday. Ethel had been a resident of Jamestowne Assisted Living for the past 3 years where she was well taken care of by a very

caring staff.

Ethel and Raymond R. Belew were married on June 24, 1939 in Kingston, Tn. They soon moved to St Ann, Mo. where they both worked in a defense plant that manufactured the Curtis-Wright AT-9 military plane for the World War II effort. In 1943 Raymond joined the Navy and was soon sent to the Pacific as a Navy Seabee. Ethel remained in St. Louis, Mo working as a true “Rosie the

Riveter” until 1945. They moved back to Roane Co., TN where they spent the remainder of their

lives.

Ethel was predeceased by her parents Frank and Lucy Herrell, brother Willis, sisters Nelma

Driver, Anna Bell Stout, her husband Raymond of 59 years, and son-in-law Doug Black. She is

survived by daughters Janice Black of Harriman, Lisa Lawson and husband Mike of Rockwood,

Brigitte Shelton and husband Melbie of Port Orange, FL. Grandchildren Brian (Kacy) Black, Todd

(Julie) Black, Michael (Cassie) Lawson and Travis Shelton. Great grandchildren, Scott (Emily)

Black, Kevin Black, Nichole (Justin) Ingram, Cassidy Black, Ethan and Connor Lawson, Adalynn

Shelton and Great, great granddaughter Emery Black.

Graveside services were held Monday, April 12, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood,

TN. Longtime family friend Reverend Mason Goodman officiated the internment. Kyker Funeral

Home of Kingston is serving the Belew Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

