Eric Brummitt, 92, Kingston

Eric Brummitt, age 92 of Kingston, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He attended Lawnville Road Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ora and Clyde Brummett, his sisters Jewel Davis (Jay) and D. Sue Johnson (Jerry), his brothers T.R. Brummett (Hazel) and Glenn Brummitt. He is survived by his wife Pat Brummitt, son Stephen Brummitt, and daughter Marjorie L. Ford (Norman). He also leaves three grandchildren – Nathan Ford, Ellen Ford, and Keegan Ford. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well. Yes, there are two spellings in the above paragraph, as the Navy changed the spelling from Brummett to Brummitt for both Eric and Glenn.

Visitation will be at Kyker Funeral Home on Race Street in Kingston from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday, with service at 7:00. Graveside service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Roane Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.kykerfuneralhomes.com to read Mr. Brummitt’s full obituary. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Brummitt Family.

