Emanuel James Duncan “E.J.”, Clinton

Emanuel James Duncan “E.J.”, age 30 of Clinton passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. E.J. enjoyed 4-wheeling, football, playing his guitar and listening to music. He also loved working on his computer and playing games.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bessie and E.J. Smith of Jellico and Jo and Laney Duncan of Clinton; his baby brother, Brad Duncan.

He is survived by his Mother, Bertha Smith (Leslie Lowe, Sr.) of Oliver Springs;

Father, Tommy Duncan of Clinton;

Siblings, sister Melissa and Wayne Braden of Briceville, Delane and Cody Brown of Clinton,

Steve Duncan of Indiana, Tommy Lee and Stacy of Florida, Brian Seeber of Oliver Springs and Steven Lowe of Oliver Springs;

Step-brothers and step-sisters, Leslie and Stacie Lowe of Oliver Springs, Mikel and Tracie Lowe of Clinton, J.R. Lowe of Clinton, Elvis and Michelle Lowe of Oliver Springs, Tonya Lowe of Clinton and Ricky Lowe of Coalfield;

Special nieces, Shalie, Jaylen and Kinzy Brown of Clinton;

Special friends, Becky Sexton, Dean Aslinger and Jay Phillips;

Special aunt, Chris and Scott Wing of Oak Ridge;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11-1:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 6556 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jason Goins officiating. Interment will follow in Frost Bottom Cemetery.

To leave a note for E.J.’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

