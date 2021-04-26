Donnie Ray Watson, Harriman

Donnie Ray Watson, age 63, of Harriman, passed away peacefully at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on April 24, 2021. Donnie (Don) Ray Watson loved fishing. He was a very talented and gifted craftsman whether it was with wood,

paint, etc. He loved old cars and listening to old music. He was an avid joker and was famous for his one-liner dad jokes.

He always lit up any room when he walked in. He served in the Marine Corp and while serving earned an award for

excellent marksmanship. He was a Master Mason with the Emerald Lodge No. 377 in Warburg, and member of the

Sunrise Chapter of Eastern Star. He was a member of Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. He is preceded in death by his

mother Anna Lee Peters of Kingston and brother Bobby Gene Patrick of Kingston.



SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 44 yearsCarol Ann Watson of Harriman

His fur babies Molly, Desirae, Isabella and Tigger

Children Robert Watson (Special friend Bill Cottrell)

Jennifer (Aaron) Weaver, and Cody Watson

Father Bob Peters of Kingston

Sister Paulette (Daniel) Ray of Kingston

Sister-in-law Eva Patrick of Kingston

He was also loved by several aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank special friends Dorothy & Harvey Bass and Brittany Daniels.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 pm, Tuesday April 27, 2021 at Fraker Funeral in Kingston with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Due to Covid-19, the family request mask be worn by everyone attending the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online registration book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

