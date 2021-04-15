Dianna Mae Sawyer, 68

Dianna Mae Sawyer age 68 passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She worked as an LPN and enjoyed hunting and going to the beach. In 2001, she won a vehicle on the WIVK show “Survive it to Drive It”! She was known on the show as

“Deer-hunting Dianna”! She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce York McClendon and ex-husband, Gary Sawyer.

Dianna is survived by her son, Billy (Alyssa) Sawyer and their children, Alexzandria and Bentlie, Trey and Lacie of Coalfield;

Daughter, Twanna (Jeff) Rich and their children, Brent Lane and Christopher Hill of Lancing;

Sister, Deanie Lambert of Roanoke, Alabama;

Dianna chose cremation with no services.

To leave a note for Dianna's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

