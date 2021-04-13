Diane R. Duncan, Kingston

Diane R. Duncan, age 51 of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center. She attended High Ridge Baptist Church. Diane enjoyed cooking and making a recipe her own. It never mattered what struggles she was having with her health, she always found a way to help others in need. Diane was a giving person and enjoyed helping others. Preceded in death by her father Gary Lundy and her stepfather Tracy Triplett She is survived by her husband Chris Duncan of Kingston, daughters Kayla Thomas and Samantha Duncan, sons Gary Thomas and Christopher Duncan, mother Joanne Triplett, brother Gary (Bud) Lundy.

Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens with Reverend Keith Bailey officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Donate Life America, in Memory of Diane Duncan: give.classy.org/DianeDuncan or High Ridge Baptist Church.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Duncan Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

