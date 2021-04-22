Deborah Jean Fuller, Oak Ridge

Deborah Jean Fuller, age 66 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother and enjoyed reading and sewing.

She was a kidney recipient in the early ‘90s receiving this special gift from her daughter, Chris.

Before the donation, she worked as an accountant for many years with Paradise Vault.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva May Mitchell Sutton and her father, Alfred Marrion Sutton.

She is survived by her children, Elaine Crawford of Florida, Chris (Tony) Taylor of Springfield, Ill, Bobbie Fuller (Fiance, Cody Scholl) of Oak Ridge, and Dusty Fuller of Oak Ridge;

Grandchildren, Joey and Brandon Cochran, Charles and Jonathan Huff, Tra Green, Riah Scholl, and Kayla Fuller;

Great-grandchildren, Haley, Colton, and Joshua Huff and Scarlett Huff;

And several other family members and good friends.

The family chose cremation with a “Remembrance Service” to be held at a later date.

To leave a note for Deborah’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

