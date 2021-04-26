David Emanuel Bailey, Ohio (formerly of Lafollette)

David Emanuel Bailey, age 84, born March 8, 1937 in Lafollette, TN, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by the loving embrace of family, April 22, 2021 in Troy, OH.

David’s love and devotion to his beloved wife Beulah, who precedes him in passing, was just one of the many notable and endearing qualities about this remarkable man.

Not only did David humbly and lovingly serve his wife and family he served his country honorably on the USS Chevalier – DDR 805 in the United States Navy. After returning from serving his nation he began serving his family and community. He retired after years of dedicated service, from Lion Apparel. He volunteered his time and skill with the Pinecrest Volunteer Fire Dept. His dedication to service to his community led him to become an auxiliary deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Dept. He continued his service to honor fellow veterans by participating in the Veteran’s Honor Guard. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church where he was always there to lend a hand, to shower the love of the Lord on everyone he spoke to. David’s love for his wife, family, the Lord and community was evident as was his love and talent for music.

Not only did he delight his grandchildren and family with his harmonica playing, he visited various churches, playing music to worship, to comfort and to spread joy. He was regularly at Katie’s Restaurant where he brought joy through his music to many beloved friends. David had that fantastic ability to charm, delight, entertain and bless every soul he encountered. You could always count on him for a good chuckle and a bright smile. Throughout his life, despite the many hardships and trials, he never lessened in his faith or love of the Lord. It was evident in his actions, in his service to others, in his unconditional love, in his singing of hymns and psalms, in his joy, in the merry kindness that twinkled in his eyes, in his brilliant and genuine smile.

His passing leaves a void and ache in the hearts of his enduring family. He is survived by his beloved children David Lane Bailey and Teresa Adkins and Kenneth L. Adkins; grandchildren, Brandy (Phillip) Church, Kenneth D. (Laura) Adkins, Walter (Rachel) Adkins, Sarah Leal , and Jennifer (James) White; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wanda Herron, John (Martha) Bailey, Elwood (Brenda) Bailey; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

