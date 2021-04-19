COVID-19 Local Cases Update

Anderson County
Total Cases: 8,599
Active Cases: 87
Deaths: 171
Number of Vaccines Reported: 45,008
% of Population with at least one dose: 36.67%
% of Population fully vaccinated: 22.92%
Roane County
Total Cases: 6,174
Active Cases: 64
Deaths: 102
Number of Vaccines Reported: 24,456
% of Population with at least one dose: 28.55%
% of Population fully vaccinated: 18.74%
Morgan County
Total Cases: 2,455
Active Cases: 37
Deaths: 39
Number of Vaccines Reported: 11,579
% of Population with at least one dose: 33.93%
% of Population fully vaccinated: 22.12%