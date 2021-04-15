CNS recognizes small businesses of the year

Main Sail, Automation Technology honored for support of Y-12, Pantex

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— Consolidated Nuclear Security is pleased to recognize two small businesses for making a big impact on the success of Y-12 National Security Complex and the Pantex Plant. CNS operates those two sites in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

In a virtual awards ceremony held on April 14, 2021, CNS recognized Main Sail, LLC as the Y-12 Small Business of the Year for 2020 and Automation Technology, Inc. as the Pantex Small Business of the Year for 2020.

Main Sail, founded in 2001, is a veteran-owned small business that provides integrated technology business enterprise services to government and commercial clients by evaluating business needs to develop and implement solutions.

“The customer service we received from Main Sail is above and beyond, so their selection as our Small Business of the Year was an easy one,” said Marisa Parkes, Procurement Operations subcontract administrator. “Main Sail has several subcontracts with CNS, from SAP® integration to development of a new air emissions tracking system (AETS) system, and they always get the job done.”

Expressing appreciation for the award, Main Sail Partner Scott Harris said, “The Main Sail team takes great pride in supporting the CNS Information Solutions & Services organization, helping their efforts to streamline operational efficiencies and implement new system functionality. We are fortunate to work with a great group of people at CNS and appreciative of this recognition for our role supporting the mission.”

Automation Technology, a family-owned small business in Cantonment, Florida, was nominated by three Pantex subcontract administrators for their timely and open communication, efficiency in filling orders, and great customer service. With only six employees, Automation Technology has supplied a variety of commercial off-the-shelf and hard-to-find items to Pantex for approximately 30 years, including some used during the weapons process that require the utmost quality.

“I’m blown away by this honor,” said Automation Technology President Rusty Knowles. “It demonstrates that our personal approach to business is recognized and appreciated.”

Using subcontractor expertise is often the best use of taxpayer dollars, so CNS uses small businesses in a range of diverse roles, from staff augmentation services to construction support work. During fiscal year 2020, CNS spent $532 million on goods and services at Pantex, Y-12, and the Uranium Processing Facility at Y-12, which is more than 70 percent of total procurements.

“A great part of our mission success is due to our partnerships with small businesses.” said CNS Chief Operating Officer Bill Tindal. “We are proud to recognize these two businesses for their contributions and commend them for modeling the CNS core values of integrity, trust, respect, teamwork, and excellence.”

