Campbell man indicted in fatal December overdose

Brad Jones 58 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Last week, a Campbell County man was indicted on murder charges related to an overdose death that ocurred in LaFollette in December.

The TBI says that on December 4th, 2020, agents with the the agency’s Drug Investigation Division joined investigators from the LaFollette Police Department and the now-defunct 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force in investigating the circumstances of the death of 34-year-old William Kent Blackwell, who was found deceased in a restaurant from a drug overdose, with fentanyl determined to have been a contributing factor.

The investigation revealed that 31-year-old John Michael Storey was the individual responsible for distributing the drugs that killed Blackwell.

Last Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Storey with one count each of second-degree murder, sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Thursday, Storey was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

PCUD reminds us that April is National Safe Digging Month

(PCUD press release) This April is National Safe Digging Month, reminding STATE residents to always …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: