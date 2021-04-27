Brian Scott Mancini, Caryville

Brian Scott Mancini, age 43 of Caryville, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the North Knox Medical Center in Powell, TN. Brian was born July 30, 1977 in Lake City, TN.

Survivors include his mother, Christine Andrews Mancini of Caryville, brothers, Craig Mancini and Denise of LaFollette, Ronald Mancini, Jr. of Caryville and Keith Mancini of Lake City.

Brian will be laid to rest with his father, Ronald Mancini, Sr. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City at 12:00 Noon.

