Bobbie Jean Rains Robinson, 91, Caryville

Bobbie Jean Rains Robinson, age 91 of Caryville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.  She was born on June 23, 1929 to the late Mitt and Maggie Rains in Campbell County, TN.  Bobbie attended Cherry Bottom Baptist Church.  She loved her cats, spending time with family and friends. 

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Bill Robinson, children: Jimmy Robinson and Bobbie Jo Sword, sister: Edna McGhee (Alvis), nieces: Betty Clark (Wayne), Judy McGhee

Survivors:

Son                                                   Mack Robinson

Grandchildren                                  16

Great Grandchildren                        14

Nieces and Nephews                       Shirley Berlin (Robert), Bobby McGhee (Joyce),

                                                         Jerry McGhee (Shirley)

Special Caregiver & Family             Della and Jackie Rains

Great Nieces & Nephews                  8

Great Great Nieces & Nephews      14

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN. 

The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 8 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Tilley, Bro. Brent Hannah and Bro. Donnie Chambers officiating. Family and Friends will meet at 1:15 PM, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN to go in funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for a 2 PM interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

