Betty Rose Mitchell Moore, Rockwood

Betty Rose Mitchell Moore, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at her home. She was born on September 17th, 1951 in Jamestown, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved to play and sing music, and her precious fur babies. She was a member of the Rockwood Post Oak Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents: William H. Mitchell Sr. & Martha Beaty Mitchell; Son: “Allen” Ray McCullough Jr; Grandson: Robert “Quenton” McCullough; and Brother: William H. Mitchell Jr “Bill”. She is survived by:

Husband of 41 years: Randy E. Moore of Rockwood

Son: Bobby McCullough (Dedi) of Rockwood

Stepson: Brian Moore (Cindy) of Rockwood

Sister: Teresa Mitchell Jackson of Rockwood

Brothers: Mike Mitchell (Kay) of Kingston

Scotty Mitchell (Janet) of Georgia

Grandchildren: Kelsie McCullough Loghry (Triston)

Great Grandchildren: Lyric Wayne McCullough & Dameon Carter DeRossett

Special Nephews: David Nealon Jr of Rockwood

Chris Mitchell (Beth) of Rockwood

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Rose Mitchell Moore.

