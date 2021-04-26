Betty Lynne Powell, Harriman

Betty Lynne Powell, age 56, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She worked as an LPN and enjoyed diamond painting and doing macrame. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Marvin Rowland; Husband, Don Powell.

She is survived by her mother, Patsy Schale of Clinton;

Daughters, Shannon Way and Megan King and husband Stephen of Harriman;

Granddaughter, Gracie Way of Harriman;

Brother, David Rowland of Harriman and Sister, Tricia Rowland of Ft. Worth, TX;

Cousin, Theresa Wood of Dallas, TX;

Uncle, Dick Rowland and his children, Ken Rowland and Minnie Vickery;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

Betty chose cremation and a “Remembrance Service” will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Jackson Funeral Services at 2:00 pm.

To leave a note for Betty’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

