Baby River Jay Whitaker-Pyles

River Jay Whitaker-Pyles, beloved infant son of Cheyenne and Christopher, passed away unexpectedly at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. River was here for a moment but left a lifetime of love. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather Charles Pyles and his great-aunt Dana Miles.

He is survived by his loving parents, Cheyenne Pyles and Christopher (Chris) Whitaker; grandparents, Tiffany Pyles, Robert Pyles, Betty Elizabeth Clyburn, Christopher Lee Whitaker; great-grandparents, Brenda Pyles, Tina Ward, Rebecca Mae Byrge, great-grandfather, Carly Byrge; great-uncle, Charlie Pyles; great-aunt, Wendy Mee; great-great-grandmother Shirley Green; aunts, Brooklyn Aubrey Whitaker and Brooke Pyles; uncle, Francis Joseph Gilson XI; brother, Camden Bradley Whitaker; special cousins, Haley Pyles, Josh Krajeck, Kinsley Addison Krajeck, Kolton Randall Krajeck and Ashton Pyles.

The family of River will have a receiving of friends on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the chapel at Jones Mortuary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made to the family on our website jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

