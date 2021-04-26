Baby QuaMary Kash Sawyer, Rockwood

QuaMary Kash Sawyer, age 3 months infant son of Laquinn Sawyer and Selena Pontifes of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born December 21, 2021 at Knoxville, TN. He was a very happy and smiling baby and very friendly to everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather Robert Carney and Great-Grandfather John Ray.

Survivors Include:

Parents: Laquinn Sawyer & Selena Pontifes of Rockwood, TN.

Brothers: Laquinn Sawyer, Jr. and John Sawyer of Rockwood, TN.

Grandmother: Belinda Penrose of Knoxville, TN.

Grandmother: Amy Wells of Lexington, KY.

Grandfather: Jimmy Anderson of Harriman, TN.

Grandfather: Edward Sawyer of Clinton, TN.

Great-Grandmother: Rebecca Roberts of Lexington, KY.

Great-Grandmother: Eva Carney of Rockwood, TN.

Aunt: Lakeisha Sawyer of Memphis, TN.

Host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

The Family will receive friends Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in the Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of QuaMary Kash Sawyer.

